harden is not leaving philadelphia | Sport

James Harden seemed certain to leave Philadelphia, but the club ultimately decided to reject his trade request.

James Harden accepted a “player option” for the next season and an annual contract worth 35.6 million dollars, but at the same time he submitted a transfer request at the end of June. Philadelphia accepted it and together with him looked for a club that would like to trade him, however the negotiations failed – they decided to keep him in the team!

The most famous NBA insider Adrian Vojnarovski announced that the Sixers suspended all negotiations regarding the trading of James Harden and that they plan to invite him to the training camp before the start of the new season. Everyone in the club believes that with “Brad” in the lineup, they have enough quality to attack championship ringso they will ask new coach Nick Nurse to “fit” him better than his predecessor Doc Rivers did.

Harden was not satisfied with the previous season, in which Boston stopped them in the second round, so he requested a trade and hoped to go to the LA Clippers, however, they did not receive a good enough package in Philadelphia to approve the transfer. They wanted to get players in return who would keep their chances of fighting for a ring, which the Clippers obviously did not offer and that was the end of the negotiations.

We will see how all this will affect Joel Embiid, who was also mentioned that he could leave Philadelphia, but unlike Harden – he did not officially ask for a trade and it seems that he is now closer to the decision to stay. The MVP of the strongest league in the world from 2018 previously played for Oklahoma, Houston and Brooklyn, while from 2022 he is in Philadelphia. Last season, he averaged 21 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in the regular season.

