Haris Džinović revealed that he once bought a pub, as well as which colleague he spent the most time with there.

Singer Haris Džinović often performs in bars, but he also sang in them. His interest in them never lacked, so as he says, he also ran a tavern – “I bought a pub to have a place to drink. The waiters forced me at 12 o’clock and said: ‘No more’. I only started drinking then, and at that time I had nowhere to go. That bar started working somehow. She worked quite profitably until I started saying: ‘This one won’t pay’, ‘Don’t charge them’… And so the bar went bankrupt. It was a rocker period,” said Haris.

According to his words, there were colleagues with whom he knew how to drink a few more glasses – “Šaban Šaulić sat the longest. We spent a lot of time in the pub together, until the early hours of the morning. There is always company at the bar, but there is none when you call someone to wash your windows. They don’t respond well there,” Harris said with a smile.

Džinović also admitted that he would never agree to musical compromises – the audience keeps up with the times, but returns to some old tracks and things. I think the audience likes those tracks from the thirties. Taverns are coming back. I love the pub, that’s where I started until now. Here I am again in the pub, life is a cyclical change in a circle”, said the singer, who is a big fan of the accordion, which he also knows how to play.



“Unfortunately, I very rarely have time to play it. I would like to play it more, but I don’t even know why I don’t do it when I have a handful of free time. Music and the accordion have been my loves since my early youth until now. Mostly I studied by myself, I didn’t go to a music school. It’s a shame, I should have, but I didn’t,” the singer pointed out.

Harris and his wife Melina have two children, daughter Gina and son Kan, with whom they recently moved into a new the villa in Senjak that he built since 2017 – “My children have not inherited a talent for music. They love and listen to it, but I have no idea if they ever sing. In front of me, no, but I don’t see that they generally show any desire to be attracted by that talent to have,” said Džinović, and according to him, his son is more oriented towards sports.

Look at the singer’s daughter, who is attracting a lot of attention on social media, and after breaking up with the football player, she was paired with the rapper Vojaž, but Đina recently showed off her new boyfriend:

