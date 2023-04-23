Home » harmony won freedom | Sport
harmony won freedom | Sport

harmony won freedom | Sport

Dimitrije Zajić is the hero of Dobojli!

Source: MONDO/Sport and youth/Rade Šešlak

Sloga Meridian triumphed at Tušnja over Slobod with a goal by Dimitri Zajić in the second minute of stoppage time in the second half!

FREEDOM – MERIDIAN SYLLABLE 0:1 (0:0)
/Zajić 90+2/

Vlado Jagodić’s team thus tied two Premier League triumphs and took a big step towards survival, while Tuzla remained in last place, with five points less than Dobojli.

After a real football “lullaby”, which lasted a full 65 minutes, the match “opened up” from then on, so both had their chances to score a goal.

However, it seems that the team from Doboj was much closer to the goal, which failed to crown the situations in which Franko Dadić, Nemanja Mihajlović and Ivan Đorić found themselves, while the former Partizan first team player managed to shake the net, but at that moment he was offside. .

And then, when the end was already expected, Zajić shocked the home team! A counter attack by Sloga started, and the ball reached Zajić who played a double pass with Đorić, and then followed a precise shot for the visitors’ big three points!

In the next round, Sloga Meridian and Sloboda will once again face teams from the lower part of the table. Dobojlije will visit Igman, while Tuzlake is expected to visit Leotar.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 27th round

Saturday:

Freedom – Sloga Meridian 0:1 (0:0)
/Zajić 90+2/

See also  Overseas Chinese build "nests" and are busy with "phoenix" coming from overseas-China Overseas Chinese Network

Železničar – Široki Brijeg (8:30 p.m.)

Sunday:

Posusje – Leotar (16.00)

Sarajevo – Tuzla cities (18.00)

Velež – Zrinjski (20.30)

Monday:

Borac – Igman (18.00)

