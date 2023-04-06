Bonjour,

Artificial intelligence (AI) could replace the equivalent of 300 million jobs worldwide. It could eliminate a quarter of jobs in North America and Europe. These data come from a report by the investment bank Goldman Sachs. Generative artificial intelligences are scary indeed. Because they demonstrate a production potential that challenges many professions, especially those related to publishing. The risk of malicious use and the harmful impacts it could have on our societies are among the reasons that have led hundreds of technology experts to call for a pause, a moratorium, in the development of artificial intelligence. For bloggers, artificial intelligences are already affecting our lives and are beginning to have an impact in the field of information, where they complicate the already arduous task of verifying facts… In this 161st edition of the Mondoblog newsletter, we are also talking about endometriosis, eco-citizenship, an imbroglio around time, the benefits of fasting in Ramadan and the pain of exile.

Endometriosis, a silent disease

Worldwide, 180 million women suffer from endometriosis. This represents 10% of women of childbearing age. It is a chronic gynecological disease, which is caused by the presence of endometrial cells outside the uterus. It is manifested by intense pain and abnormal bleeding, which can be serious in some cases. The month of March is usually dedicated to this disease. But how can we explain the taboo that surrounds this pathology, which we hear very little about? Sandrine Naguertiga advocates that, like diabetes or cardiovascular disease, endometriosis be placed at the heart of public policy in Chad and in other countries around the world. This disease, which affects many women, should no longer be ignored.

AI: DISINFORMATION – EVERYDAY – SCAM

Disinformation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Midjourney, Imagen, Dall-E and especially ChatGPT. For several months, the prowess of artificial intelligence has been in the news. As much as they fascinate by the possibilities they open up, they frighten people by the threats they pose to the balance of our societies. From Chad, Mahmoud Sabir analyzes the consequences of these tools on the quality of information.

How AI is already affecting us

Analysts say that an artificial intelligence like ChatGPT makes Google, the all-powerful search engine, old-fashioned. Before it was banned on campuses in the United States, students were already using it. It could even make workers obsolete. The Malagasy blogger Tsinjoinaina Rakotovao explores what AI is changing in our lives.

When AI is used in a scam

In Mali, crooked individuals took advantage of the curiosity around artificial intelligence and also the ignorance around this technology to set up a scam. Swindling hundreds of people. Cheick Oumar Cissoko describes the underside of this vast deception and recounts the anger of the victims, who demonstrated in front of a court in Bamako.

SOME TICKETS IN BRIEF…

A podcast for eco-citizenship Two tic-tacs in the land of Cedars The Importance of Ramadan Fasting

Odette Ateyiho is a Beninese environmental activist who, to bring the message of nature conservation to children, has launched a podcast: “Children of the Earth”. Fulbert Adjimehossou explains his approach. As if the crises that the country is going through were not enough, a new subject of tension had to arise: the imbroglio around the clock. Rima Moubayed recounts the societal controversies aroused by the confusion around the transition to summer time. See also Pfizer's vaccine protection has dropped to less than 50%. Reasons why one understand | Delta variants | Indian variants | Vaccination time On March 23, the Muslim community entered the month of Ramadan, a period marked by fasting and prayer. Chamsou Dine Baguiri describes the benefits of this moment of spirituality, of contrition on those who practice it.

MONDOBLOG AUDIO

Credit : Martin Kempa on Unsplash

Do you know the Mondoblog Audio ? These sound clips that take blog posts from written to spoken? Every week, a monblogger registers on his mobile phone to read one of his posts. The audio Mondoblog is then broadcast on the RFI antenna.

“There is never a beautiful exile. All exile is suffering”. These words of Gilbert Sinoué resonate with the story of Job Peterson Mompremier. One day he told his wife that he was going to leave Haiti. Leave this country ravaged by poverty, violence, institutional instability. Leaving behind a part of himself and above all, leaving this wife, their children. But he had no choice. He had to give himself a chance, give them a chance. As he contemplates a comeback, the blogger is in a sullen mood. If he is happy to find his family, he cannot help but mourn his wife, whom he left six years ago and whose funeral took place while he was away…

MONDOTUTO: WHEN AND HOW TO USE CAPITAL LETTERS

If they are sometimes neglected, the rules of use of the capital letter are nevertheless important and can give rise to serious and heavy spelling errors, which can tarnish an article. To avoid this, we offer you in this tutorial a real guide to the use of capital letters in French. We will show you through this tutorial how and especially when to use them. We outline the main rules and exceptions on their correct and efficient use.

