Japan will hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. The U.S. and Japan are currently coordinating the funeral of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold talks with Harris. But some people questioned why Biden didn’t go by himself?

According to Nikkei Asia, former President Barack Obama will also attend Abe’s state funeral, while French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel are also expected to attend. It is reported that the United States and Japan originally considered inviting Biden to attend, but since the mid-term elections will be held in the United States on November 8, Biden could not be sure whether to visit, so Harris was replaced. The two sides wanted to take this opportunity to recognize Abe’s political achievements and praise him for strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance, including promoting a vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

CNN reported on the 14th that the decline in oil price inflation and the success of the bill have resulted in a “resurrection” of Biden’s image. However, netizens did not buy it. Someone said: “CNN is worthy of being a left-wing media, taking funerals as weddings. Biden, who has been bad-mouthed by both the left and the right, stayed at home and sent Harris to Japan. Compared with Pelosi’s brave action in Taiwan, It’s a long way off.”

Oil prices have fallen a bit over the past two months, but it is known that the U.S. has not solved the underlying energy independence problem. Conversely, after the U.S. government runs out of energy reserves, oil prices may rise even more.

In addition, the just-passed tax increase on the wealthy and companies is tantamount to encouraging companies to leave, and asking them to invest in more profitable countries is considered an act of “killing the chicken to find the eggs”. Therefore, facing the mid-term elections, the Democratic Party can be said to have an uncertain future.

Netizens commented: “Withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States stops the bleeding, I agree with both hands. But retreating, you don’t have to be as bad as Biden did, and it is like being driven out. Second, want to “concentrate strength against the CCP”, originally Trump’s “alliance with Russia” card played very well, but as a result, Biden suddenly plunged all European and American countries into the quagmire of the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Some netizens analyzed that in the US economy, inflation last month was 8.5%. Because oil prices were slightly lower, inflation was a little lower than in June, but the rise in prices offset the decline in oil prices. Therefore, the United States is still in the midst of hyperinflation. “Not to mention the two consecutive quarters of GDP shrinking. Now the Biden administration has sent the FBI to search Trump’s house, which is to introduce the United States into a turbulent rhythm!”

