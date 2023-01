LONDON. “William was furious, he criticized Meghan, we had a fight. Then he grabbed me and threw me to the ground”. In short, a physical assault between brothers, which took place not as children, but in 2019, that is three years ago. It is an excerpt from the highly anticipated and – as feared – explosive new book by Prince Harry, “Spare, the younger” which will be released worldwide on Tuesday 10 January, in Italy by Mondadori.