Harry and Andrea, the two “outcasts” of the company, in the third row at the coronation: no one shakes their hand

«The Spare», the spare son was relegated to the third row. Alongside another “outcast”, Prince Andrew. No longer “working royals”, the first by his will, the second by the Epstein scandal, both played no role in the coronation ceremony of his father and brother Charles III, at Westminster Abbey. Arrived alone, without his wife Meghan and children left in California, the Duke of Sussex wore his military medals. On his first contact with the royal family after the release of the memoir Spare, in which he attacked the family, Harry appeared with a tight smile as he walked to the third row counter. Next to him Andrea, with the dress of the order of the garter, and his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice with their respective husbands. The bank of who was expelled from «the firm» and was in the abbey only by virtue of a very close blood relationship.

William and Harry enter Westminster: one is heir to the throne, the other a special guest

At Queen Elizabeth’s funeral Harry was in the second row. At the coronation of his father he was further demoted, away from his older brother and heir William, in the front row with his wife Kate with whom he did not exchange, at least during the ceremony, not even a word. Harry appeared smiling, but very lost and isolated. And, with the exception of the valets – who accompanied him inside the abbey under the shelter of an umbrella – no one approached him to shake his hand.

That’s why, you could read it in his eyes, throughout the ceremony he was impatient, thinking of the plane that would soon take him back to his wife Meghan, in California to celebrate the birthday of little Archie, the eldest son who turns 4 today.

William and Kate beaming

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat, instead, beaming in the front row and between them Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the second and third born of the royal couple, while George was near the altar because he had the role of page boy in the ceremony of honor. Kate Middleton looked beautiful as always and chose for the occasion an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with highly symbolic three-dimensional embroidery: rose, thistle, daffodil and clover to represent the four nations of the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland). She has also chosen not to wear a tiara, but a «headband» (Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen) which is an interweaving of leaves made of silver and crystals. She also wears pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana as a tribute to her late mother-in-law, while she remembers Queen Elizabeth II by wearing a necklace that was a gift from King George VI to her daughter, the then Princess Elizabeth. Kate’s outfit seems to be reproduced in a miniature version for Princess Charlotte: she too is therefore in ivory with silver embroidery and a “headband” in her hair.

Carlo and Camilla greet from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as announced Harry is not there

Little Louis allows himself a few yawns

He yawns, moves, looks at the ceiling, attracts his sister Charlotte’s attention, talks to his mother. It is Prince Louis, the third son of William and Kate who, sitting in the front row of Westminster Abbey during the coronation of Charles III, has once again attempted to steal the show. It is not the first time that the youngest of the Cambridges – aged five and fourth in the line of succession – has been immortalized by lenses and cameras while he is mischievous: the images have gone around the world while he makes verses and makes faces looking out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family during Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee celebrations last September.