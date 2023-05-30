Harry and Meghan are not divorcing: the prince is writing The Spare 2

Even the most authoritative newspapers, after having the tabloids do the “dirty work” in recent days have begun to deal with it: “Harry has a second life, two days a week he stays in a luxury suite in Montecito to stay away from Meghan: divorce is getting closer and closer.’ And then again even from the Italian national news: “Harry and Meghan are leaving and he thinks of returning to England”.

True or false? Only partly true. That is: yes, Harry spends at least one day a week not only in a suite of a grand hotel in Montecito, but often and willingly moves to Los Angeles West Hollywood, in the super exclusive San Vicente Bungalows club, where only members are admitted. But the reason is not to get away from Meghan. Sources close to the couple report a much more edifying (as well as threatening for Buckingham Palace) truth: «The Spare» or the spare son would be writing the second book of memoirs. Or rather he would be recording the same ones, because to pull them down, as is well known, a writer like JR Moehringer is needed and, given how the collaboration ended, he will no longer work with him. «The Spare 2» is therefore in the works, but it is not yet known, or it is not official, who will be «the extensor» of this second tranche of uncomfortable memories.

No double life

As proof of the fact that the couple is not in crisis – or at least they don’t want the crisis, if any, to be talked about – even today a photo of them embracing with the words “Stronger than ever” appears on the couple’s official social networks. stronger than ever. Although this would not mean anything, but so be it.

The hypothesis of Harry’s return to London

Yesterday in the English capital, the tabloids were also very busy with a definitive return of Harry to London (in case the Sussex couple were on the verge of divorce). The hypothesis divides the subjects and at the moment appears unlikely. What is certain is that the duke will return to London soon to discuss the case against the Daily Mail.

The trial in question concerns Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which publishes the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, denounced before the justice of the island for alleged “serious” illegal wiretapping in the context of a sort of class action promoted to the end of 2022 from half a dozen VIPs, including – in addition to Harry – the rock star Elton John.