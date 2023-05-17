Harry and Meghan brush with crash in New York

LONDON – Last night Harry and Meghan “suffered a long car chase” by the paparazzi “and almost suffered catastrophic consequences”. This was communicated by a spokesperson for the Dukes of Sussex, for what appears to be a near tragedy and which obviously cannot fail to postpone the dramatic death at the age of 36 Lady Dianamother of Harry, occurred in Paris on August 31, 1997, while being chased by paparazzi.