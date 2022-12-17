“Dirty laundry is washed in the family. And there are, there will be some like in every family, but I honestly think they have gone further. The English monarchy is not a Hollywood film set, and unfortunately I think Meghan has it made so”. In an exclusive interview with beraking latest news, Emanuele Philibert intervenes on the scandal that is affecting the British royal family, after the burning and sensational revelations that emerge from the last three episodes of ‘Harry & Meghan’, the Netflix docu-series in which the couple tells their version of the facts.

“I find what is happening very sad – explains Emanuele Philibert – First of all at the family level: it has always been a very close family, I am thinking above all of the two brothers, William and Harry, who were very united and who, after the loss of their mother, relied heavily on each other, they were two forces that leaned heavily “.

The descendant of the House of Savoy then goes into the merits of the matter: “I don’t question Harry’s choice to leave all this official, it can also be understandable – he observes – to want to make one’s life a little further away, to make the normal children”. What “I regret is that, despite the choice, they do everything possible to still be very present, unfortunately throwing mud on a family that is the glue of England, and this is a great pity”. “Once the choice”, argues Emanuele Philibert“then live your life, don’t sell a documentary that, according to what I’m told, is totally uninteresting and prefabricated, badmouthing a family that raised you, helped you, and was close to you at all times”.

December 16, 2022



The scion of the House of Savoy then reveals a detail concerning the Queen mother: “As far as I know, the Queen had accepted their marriage with great humanity, the humanity of a grandmother who was very close to Harry -he explains- and was always very kind to Meghan too.” Emanuel Philibert he then makes an observation on the possible implications that the quarrels between the English royals could have on their subjects: “The monarchy is a point of reference for a people -sinks- You can be of the right, of the left, but the monarchy is a family that unites the people. And if the example of the family no longer exists, what example is there for others?”.

December 15, 2022



For the son of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy “this is a pity, they had the great fortune of being a large family, she was American, already married to a person who did not come from the same environment, and who could give great strength to the Commonwealth, enriching it. They could have been a great clan, doing many things with the Foundations, but no. There was much more to do than to undo, and unfortunately they undone”.