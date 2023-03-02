(LaPresse) King Charles has asked Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore Cottage, the dukes’ residence in Windsor Castle. The couple now live in California. The house had been donated in 2019 by Queen Elizabeth to the couple who lived in Kensington Palace next to William and Kate. It is the period of tension between the two couples and quarrels between the brothers, told by Harry in the autobiography ‘Spare’. The cottage then becomes a shelter from the storm and a love nest for Harry and Meghan. There, the firstborn Archie was born. Before moving in, the couple carried out an expensive £2.4 million refurbishment of the house, at the expense of the UK taxpayer. The figure arouses controversy and the dukes of Sussex will reimburse the cost of the work on Frogmore Cottage. According to the media, GB Carlo would have evicted the couple, who live in California, to place the house at the disposal of Prince Andrew (LaPresse)