World

First the docuseries on Netflix, then the accusations in the bestseller “Spare”. And so King Charles, after the long silence, intervenes with a lightning decision against Harry and Meghan: they will have to leave Frogmore Cottage. The news, which also appeared in «The Telegraph», according to court rumors would be linked precisely to the utterances of the duke and duchess of Sussex. King Charles would have authorized his assistants to write to the couple, informing them of the decision: the Crown finally officially takes back the Royal residence that Harry and Meghan had been able to occupy in Windsor, with the permission of Queen Elizabeth, starting from their wedding, which date back to May 2018.

Before the wedding, Harry and Meghan had transformed Frogmore back into a villa, after it had been divided into apartments for years, for a sum exceeding 2.5 million pounds. From 2018 to today, however, the situation has changed, as have the relationships, complicated by all the accusations made on Netflix and in bookstores all over the world.
Now who’s going to live in Frogmore? Occupied for some time by Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank, the residence has now been offered to Prince Andrew, involved in the Epstein scandal. The king’s brother is expected to leave the Royal Lodge at this point, although rumors say he would have no desire to move.

It doesn’t matter: new tenant or not, Harry and Meghan will have to empty Frogmore, also because it is too close to Adelaide Cottage, the main residence of William and Kate.

