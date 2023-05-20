Harry and Meghan, from the anniversary party to the Netflix reality show

It was May 19, 2018, and another American – eighty years after Wallis Simpson – entered Buckingham Palace with the force of a hurricane. Tiara on raven hair and super-classic dress designed by Givenchy, Meghan Markle went to the altar of St. George’s chapel at Windsor Castle, to marry her prince, like any Kate Middleton. Instead it was a perfect storm disguised as a smiling wife. Soon she will convince Harry, the escort son, to put an ocean between them and the “firm” guilty of not reporting “horrible gossip about the color of their firstborn Archie’s skin”.

It seems like decades have passed since that day, and instead today there are only four. And, defying the ever-increasing wave of gossip, and of the popularity “despite everything and everyone” which by now borders on the levels reached by mother Lady D. (complete with an unfortunate paparazzi chase two days ago in New York), today the Sussex are preparing for the big party in Montecito, at their home. Mega-party to which they apparently only invited their closest friends and a few “celebrities” involved in their next big project: a reality show filmed by Netflix in the “Kardashian House” style intended, according to them, to pulverize the success of “The Crown” (pure utopia).

But one thing is certain: if he manages to have even half the success achieved by «The Spare», it will be a miracle. In the face of the “Company”.

And it will be the home of the Dukes of Sussex, a 14 million dollar jewel, the location of the reality show. Perhaps the official announcement of the start of filming will be tonight and perhaps it will also be clarified whether the couple’s two children – Archie and Lilibet – will also be filmed.





The poisons on the accident caused by the paparazzi

Despite today being their wedding anniversary, the Sussexes also found the time to make an Instagram story to condemn all those who questioned that the incident that happened in New York during a paparazzi chase was half staged . “Even just thinking that Harry, after losing his mother precisely because of such an ambush, could have invented this out of the ordinary is simply monstrous” they write on their account before publishing the photos of the sumptuous ceremony four years ago.

Today the Sussexes asked the Backgrid photo agency to deliver the images taken in New York during what the royal couple called a “near catastrophic” chase with “a ring of very aggressive paparazzi”. The BBC writes it. Backgrid, a California-based entertainment film agency, said it had rejected the request, filed in a letter from the Sussexes’ legal team. “We hereby request Backgrid to immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos and/or footage taken by the freelance photographers last night after the couple leave their event and in the hours afterward.” The agency told the broadcaster that it had replied: “In America, property belongs to the owner: third parties cannot claim anything, as perhaps kings can do.” Harry and Meghan’s account has been disputed, with police confirming there were no reports of accidents, injuries or arrests, while Backgrid denied paparazzi were aggressive, even suggesting the Sussexes’ vehicle was driven irregularly. A taxi driver also questioned the couple’s statement.