Only this chapter was missing from the crazy Sussex saga. Now Harry and Meghan are thinking of suing a cartoon guilty of having made fun of them in an episode defined by the former princes as “a real offense disguised as an ironic game”. Let’s say right away that in the “offending” passage, Harry and Meghan in their cartoon version ask for respect for their privacy by brandishing maxi signs. They yell “stop watching us” as they enter a television studio.

The most convinced to sue the cartoon would be – as always – the quarrelsome Meghan who has been mulling it over for weeks. “They portrayed us in too recognizable a way – she accuses – even on the clothes they did a search”.

The Sussexes are therefore made fun of (like every character who appears in the series), above all for their desire for privacy while they only solicit the attention of the media and the public. Also in the cartoon the prince presents his autobiography, entitled Waaaah, and together with his wife he embarks on a “world privacy tour” to ask to be left in peace, while they are hosted in television studios and travel the world. He brandishes a sign that reads “We want our privacy” above her, while hers reads: “Stop watching us!” At one point Harry is referred to as “the foolish prince and his foolish wife.” While she “actress, influencer and victim”. Offensive? This is South Park. But perhaps for the Sussex it is a new way to monetize a lese (former) majesty.