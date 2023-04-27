Harry and Meghan, tenderness on live TV prevent the idea of ​​divorce

If it was a play, it’s Meghan Markle’s best performance in her history as an actress. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had not been seen together in public for months, so much so that the British press spoke of an alleged couple crisis. And it is perhaps for this very reason – several tabloids claim – that the dukes reappeared together, happy and in love, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where they attended the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff game.

In the video posted on the NBA’s social profiles it seems that Harry at one point even tries to kiss his wife in the crowd. But she stops him and puts a hand around her arm, and then makes a playful face at the camera. The scene ended live on the big screen of the arena, in front of 20,000 spectators including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Saint West and Adam Sandler. Lovers? According to the British newspapers it is a drama in favor of the camera. Just to remove the idea of ​​a relationship increasingly at loggerheads.

It is the first time that Harry and Meghan have appeared in public since it was announced that the prince will attend the coronation of King Charles III alone on May 6. In fact, the former actress will remain in California together with her children, little Archie (who turns 4 on May 6) and Lilibet. A lump sum to which the British press has given various explanations, including an alleged crisis between the Dukes of Sussex triggered by “The Spare”, Harry’s incandescent memoir.

The volume, as we know, caused the couple’s popularity to drop to historic lows even in Hollywood, and, according to the tabloids, infuriated Meghan. “The Sussexes will divorce within 18 months,” the royal experts declared in recent days. But now the two have reappeared in public together. And there seems to be no trace of the alleged crisis (net of the jokingly rejected kiss).

The gift to all children born on May 6th

And perhaps he also thought of his nephew Archie King Charles III when he decided that all children in the United Kingdom who will be born on May 6th will receive a gift. The gift is a commemorative mug, similar to those distributed for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago on 2 June 1953. Families will be able to request the gift by contacting the council directly after the coronation.