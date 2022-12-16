The tones of a large part of the British press against the rebel prince Harry and his wife Meghan are becoming increasingly furious, after the explicit attacks directed by the US by the Duke of Sussex on the rest of the royal family – primarily on his older brother and heir to the throne William – in the last three episodes of the Harry and Meghan docuseries. Aired yesterday on Netflix in the UK, it has been available to a gigantic global audience for a few days.

William and Kate’s jealousy, Meghan’s abortion caused by the media, the screams at the family reunion: Harry on the attack December 15, 2022



Leading the way in the Kingdom are the reference tabloids of right-wing populism – from Rupert Murdoch’s Sun to the Daily Mail, already sued and defeated in court by the Sussexes in recent months -, but also establishment titles such as the Times or the pro-conservative Daily Telegraph: all convinced that in one way or another this time the court must break the rule of official silence (“never complain, never explain”) and “respond to the outrage” by going beyond the unofficial tips with which generally limits itself to trying to guide the national media on the more thorny events of the Windsor house.

The Sun branded Harry’s full-page image as that of a “traitor”, as opposed to the “conscientious” William. While he entrusts Piers Morgan – a well-known British anchorman once a Donald Trump sympathizer and a fierce critic of the Dukes – an indictment in which the second son of King Charles III is accused of having crossed the red line of “sedition” against the monarchy; as well as “betrayed” not only by his brother, but also by his father and new ruler (accused of having said “untrue things” in a family meeting on the traumatic tearing of the so-called Megxit of 2020) and even “the memory of his grandmother”, Elizabeth II died aged 96 in September. Morgan, like others, then insists on accusing the “reprobates” of not bringing evidence to support their narrative, of leveraging “victimhood” to “manipulate” facts that in his opinion have “nothing to do with racism” and of being two «privileged hypocrites».