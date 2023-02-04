Home World ‘Harry and Meghan to be invited to King Charles’s coronation’
Harry and Meghan will be invited to the coronation of King Charles, set for next May 6. This was revealed by ‘insiders’ of Buckingham Palace cited by the Sun, according to whom there is a “working hypothesis” according to which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive an invitation to participate in the state ceremony to crown King Charles.

The news, according to some British media, fuels the fears of those who believe that Harry and Meghan’s participation could overshadow the ceremony given the controversies that erupted after the revelations made by the two in the TV series that sees them as protagonists and Harry’s memoir.

But coronation organizers continue to plan the event on the assumption that both Harry and Meghan will attend. The Mail on Sunday also revealed last week that the King has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal to ensure the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the event.

