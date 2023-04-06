Better than the screenwriters of «The Crown» Harry and Meghan think one a day. This time, however, the idea would have come to her, who according to many is the real head of the family: to ask King Charles III for 11 million pounds to participate, and probably also to keep quiet and quiet at the big event on 6 May: the coronation of Charles and the “evil stepmother” or Camilla.

You are not satisfied with having received the invitation, which is not even a foregone conclusion after the poisons spread over the monarchy by «The Spare» the spare son, now they are trying to up the ante. Knowing full well that they will never get that amount and above all that they are already out of time for the famous royal RSVP (the deadline was yesterday, April 5th).

To reveal this last detail what detail is not the newspaper «In Touch», which writes that it had received the information from a source close to the couple. The magazine specifies that the idea would have been Markle’s. At first Harry would have raised deep doubts, and his wife would have tried to make it clear that that was certainly not the best way to mend relations with the family of origin: “It’s already been a long time since they invited us”. But Meghan would not have heard reasons. And so the prince would have telephoned his father Carlo’s assistants to start the negotiations. Buckingham Palace however, as told by In Touch, would have answered spades. Since they said goodbye to the royal family, the dukes have to work to maintain their luxurious American standard of living. And so I’m always looking for opportunities to monetize. The 11 million euro “attendance fee” would certainly have come in handy, especially at a time when their popularity, due to the constant attacks on the royal family (most recently with the book bomb Spare), is at its lowest historians also in the States.

Beyond the millionaire token according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the two will not dare to snub the May 6 ceremony. Because they are well aware that the million-dollar contracts they signed in the States – with Netflix, with Spotify, with the Penguin Random House publishing house – have rained into their pockets “just because they are members of the royal family”. If they did not participate in a historic event such as the coronation, the two would risk appearing “irrelevant”, “cut off forever from the royal world“. And the consequences, in terms of money contracts, could be devastating. If they participate, however, they will have to settle for a very marginal role: in fact, it seems that there will be no place for them in the procession that will precede the official ceremony at Westminster Abbey. And not even on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, when the royal family will look out to greet the crowd.

One thing is certain: presence or absence that will be, Harry and Meghan will still manage to obscure the coronation of Carlo. And he, the King, knows it very well.