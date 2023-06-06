Harry in court in London: ‘The press has been chasing me since I was a child’

“My hope is to put an end to the madness of the press.” Prince Harry said this during his testimony at the High Court in London in the case against the editorial group of the tabloid Mirror (Mgn). The royal made this statement during the cross-examination conducted by Andrew Green, Mgn’s lawyer, who had asked him for clarification on a sentence contained in the written deposition presented to the court by the Duke of Sussex in which he accused the journalists of the tabloid press having blood on your fingers.

«As a child and during my adolescence, I was the victim of the invasion of the press, for most of my life to this day» the duke vented. And he added: “There are thousands, maybe millions of articles that have been written about me since I was 12 years old. As a child, each of these articles played a destructive role in my growth.”

The prince also denounced a sort of “paranoia” into which he fell from an early age: “When private information I share with only one or two people ends up on the front page of a newspaper, your circle of friends starts to shrink. The vast majority of the articles were attributed to a partner, a friend, a source, a close person, which in fact creates an atmosphere of suspicion about the possible source of these articles. I felt like I couldn’t trust anyone, which was a terrible feeling for me, especially when I was so young.”

Prince Harry arrived before the London court around 12, greeted by a mass of objectives and notebooks. Today he will have to testify in the trial he has launched against the publisher and journalists of the Mirror Group Newspapers publishing group. It is the first time since 1980 that a member of the Windsor royal family has appeared in a courtroom, albeit in the role of witness and accuser.

The last time it happened was in 1891, with Prince Edward heir to the throne, and Queen Victoria went into a rage. Think about it, an exponent of the Royal Family, and what an exponent, on the witness stand of a courtroom, among the subjects, where any statement can turn into a fatal misstep. Now, 132 years later, it is Prince Harry’s turn at the High Court in London.

In his latest legal battle against the press, King Charles III’s youngest son and several other high-profile claimants are accusing the MGN group of illegal activities, including phone hacking. Harry is not new to lawsuits against groups of British newspapers, since he left his official positions for the family and moved to California with his American wife Meghan, let’s say that he has an easy lawsuit.

The duke of Sussex was eagerly awaited by journalists, who had settled at the entrance to the court since the early hours of the morning. Harry arrived aboard a black SUV and passed through the media crowd in moments without making a statement. Then, in front of the judge, it was a total outburst, a flood.

The disappointment of King Charles

Harry’s father, King Charles, called it “a suicidal move” by the “escort son” to sue the British tabloids, at least according to the biography of the rebellious second son. Once in the courtroom, the prince earned a reprimand from the judge for not showing up for the first hearing on Monday. To justify his absence, his lawyer explained that Harry did not want to miss his daughter Lilibet’s second birthday celebrated last weekend.

«Every article made me suffer»,

“Every article made me suffer,” said the Duke of Sussex, also referring to those published when he was a child or teenager. Mgn’s lawyer asked Harry why only a small number of articles published about him were chosen, out of the thousands available, in the period between 1996 and 2010 for the lawsuit against the publishing group. “Because they showed the most obvious elements of intrusive illegal activity,” Harry replied. Attorney Green then sought to question the sense of anguish and turmoil caused by the tabloid revelations about the very young prince as he had not read them in the press. According to Harry those stories had had a direct effect on his life and on the people around him, starting with his mother, Princess Diana, influencing “his reaction towards me as his son”.