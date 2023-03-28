«We are sorry, King Charles is too much busy». This is the communication that the former Prince Harry received yesterday from Buckingham Palace. The king’s son – who arrived in London for a case against the Daily Mail – allegedly requested a clarifying meeting with his father, but received a golden door in the face. Harry’s intimates (meghan in primis) knew that “The Spare”, the escort son, would like to meet the king. There were many things to say because May 6, the date of the solemn coronation of King Charles III – looms. But even if you’re the king’s son, you can’t get a meeting like this, on the spot, and in fact he didn’t get it.

The official reason? The King was working from his home in Highgrove in Gloucestershire and was due to leave today – March 28 – for a three-day state visit to Germany. So he was “too much busy to meet him”, too busy to meet him, as the English tabloids headline.

No meeting even with his brother William who is traveling with his wife Kate and their three children for the Easter holidays. Harry, therefore, appears increasingly isolated.

Earlier this year the Daily Mail revealed how both Charles and William had been deeply hurt and angered by Harry’s repeated attacks on his family, particularly in his controversial memoir, ‘Spare’. Sources said neither man had plans to “hunch” him.

In short, since Queen Elizabeth died, there have been no more close encounters with the family. And, although the Sussexes received an invitation to attend the king’s coronation in May, the couple has not given any response so far. The palace staff, however, are continuing to plan for the event and are contemplating their coming as the historic event is less than six weeks away.