Harry in London for Charles’ coronation without Meghan

LONDON – Will he steal the show from his father Carlo? And how will it behave under the eyes of the whole world? Prince Harry will be in London today and attend the King’s historic coronation tomorrow. But where will he sit? Maybe ten rows behind the rest of the family, all on the front lines on Saturday? Will he have an active role in the ceremony? Will he wear the uniform or, due to his rebellion and flight to California, will it be denied him as already happened at the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who snatched his military titles?

Mystery.

