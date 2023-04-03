Abdulaj Dukure Dobo is red carded for kicking Harry Kane.

Source: Profimedia

Everton and Tottenham shared the points (1:1) in the Premier League match, but the duel between these two teams was full of tension. Two red cards were seen and one move that is especially talked about. It is the moment from the 58th minute when Abdoulaye Dukare received a red card for hitting Harry Kane.

There was a fight between the two, the football player of the home team raised his hand, pushed the attacker of the “singer” away, who fell “as if mowed down” and remained lying down. Referee David Coote had no dilemma, he showed him the red. It caused a real controversy on social networks. “The red card was deserved, no doubt, but if it had been any other player and not Kane, the conversation would have been different. He provoked him all the time“, wrote one of the fans.

Even former referee Chris Sutton spoke out, not talking about the referee’s decision, but Kane’s behavior. “The way he fell and how long he lay on the ground. That’s really embarrassing“, said Sutton. Not long after that, Kane scored a goal for the guests to take the lead, but Michael Keane equalized. Before that, in the 88th minute, Lucas Moura also received a red card. Tottenham remained fourth and has 50 points, while Everton is closer to the relegation zone with 27 points.