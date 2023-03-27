Home World Harry Kane received the Golden Boot for England’s best scorer Sport
The captain of Tottenham and the England national team before the duel against Ukraine in the qualifiers for EURO 2024 received the “Golden Boot” for the best scorer in the history of “Proud Albion”.

Source: NEIL HALL/EPA

In the previous match against Italy in Naples (1:2), Harry Kane scored his 54th goal in the English jersey and became the best goal scorer in the history of the national team.

The attacker of the London “singers” then surpassed Wayne Rooney, the former center forward of Everton and Manchester United, who scored a goal less.

Previously, for almost half a century, the England record was held by Sir Bobby Charlton, the legend of the “red devils”, who was dethroned by Rooney.

And on Sunday, he received the award in the company of his family at the new “Wembley” stadium in London.

And then in the 37th minute he brought England into the lead against Ukraine and recorded his 55th goal.

Interestingly, Kane is also the top scorer in Tottenham’s history with 271 goals scored, but he never won a trophy in his career.

(mondo.ba)

