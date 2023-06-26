Home » Harry Markowitz, Nobel Prize winner for modern portfolio theory, dies
Harry Markowitz, Nobel Prize winner for modern portfolio theory, dies

Harry Markowitz, Nobel Prize winner for modern portfolio theory, dies

Harry Max Markowitz, the US economist who ignited a revolution in finance by overturning traditional thinking about stock buying and winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his pioneering work, died in a hospital of Santa Monica, California at the age of 95.

The announcement of the disappearance, which took place on Thursday 22 June, was given only today by Mary McDonald, longtime assistant of professor Markowitz, specifying that the death was caused by pneumonia and sepsis. Born in Chicago on August 24, 1927, and graduated in economics from his city’s university, Markowitz was a professor at the Wharton School in Philadelphia, the University of California at Los Angeles and Rutgers University of New Brunswick in New Jersey, concluding career as Professor of Finance and Economics at Baruch College in New York.

For his modern portfolio theory, with which he overturned the traditional approach to buying stocks by examining the relationship between risk and return, Markowitz was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1990 for his contribution to the theory of portfolio, together with two other US economists, Merton Miller and William F. Sharpe. Their combined contribution started what we know today as financial economics, a separate field of study. Markowitz developed portfolio theory, which sought ways to optimize investment returns, in the early 1950s, with the publication of the article Portfolio selection in the Journal of Finance (1952), later expanded into the volume Portfolio selection: efficient diversification of investments (1959), which appeared under the auspices of James Tobin, the future Nobel Prize winner in economics in 1981.

