Harry reveals that Murdoch paid William "a large sum of money" not to be reported

Harry reveals that Murdoch paid William "a large sum of money" not to be reported

LONDON – The media empire of Rupert Murdoch secretly paid a “large sum of money” to the principe William in an extrajudicial settlement to avoid going to trial. The revelation has come out of documents presented in court in London since principe Harry, as part of its own lawsuit against Murdoch’s papers. From the details of the story, reported today by Guardianit emerges that the payment took place in 2020, after William had reported the owner of the Sun he was born in News of the World for illegal telephone tapping.

