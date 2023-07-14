Harry Styles, breaking latest news of his concert in Barcelona

Our sound newspaper library begins to be shaped from an early age, at home, with the family. So when I went to the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuic on October 12 to see Harry Styles on his Love On Tour, it felt like a family reunion. Not because of having a special bond with him, but because of the fangirl sisters you could meet. Girls with true devotion, passion, and a practically military organizing community that we all know. If they wanted to, they would rule the world, I swear, I grew up with one of them.

The event included self-managed camping. Under those canvases, you could find all kinds of women: doctors, shop assistants, cruise ship operations supervisors, lawyers, waitresses, mothers, friends… Moved by the same goal: to touch the front row. So at 6:30 p.m. a parade of colored boas, glitter, and high-femme cowboy looks rushed into position. To liven up, Wet Leg demonstrating why they won a couple of Grammys last year. A bit of country music, including a tribute to Dizzee Rascal, and it was time.

On the stage, created with triangular screens reminiscent of a house, an animation of that Harry’s House going around the world was projected. And in a burst of lights, the One Direction youngest emerged a superstar. The 56,500 souls that filled the Lluis Companys made the stadium rumble. GOOD NIGHT BARCELONA! Black leather pants, a blue fringed vest, and that shine that the Mediterranean humidity gives. Trumpets well up in “Daydreaming” and make the stage their own for almost two hours. The combo Golden + Adore You followed. And here’s the secret: Styles adores his followers. He sings to them how wonderful they are, he idolizes them in every song. The surrender that they have towards him, he has towards them. There is no violence or obscenity, it is a safe space. “Cocaine, side boob, choke her”. Mischief, but he takes care of them. The complete opposite of “The Idol”. Who wouldn’t want to feel special being surrounded by thousands of people? He remembered that anything, if someone felt bad, would stop the concert, that he was there for them. Especially for the usual ones, as he demonstrated by covering “Stockholm Syndrome”, and later “What Makes You Beautiful”, an elevated horn section.

Harry Styles is first and foremost a rock star who knows when to freak out and when to put on his Les Paul and play a ballad like “Matilda.” As it happens in all his concerts, because there are acts coordinated by the fans, at that moment a single red heart balloon was released. “Satellite” and “Late Night Talkings” also dropped. And it was time to read the banners of the fans. There is nothing one way here. Do you want me to read your grades from uni? He reads them to you. Do you want to come out of the closet? It shows you before the whole stadium. And if he has to proclaim himself Enrique Estilos? He does. He grateful. He turned the party around, specifically his album “Medley” where he grooved “Cinema”, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and “Treat People With Kindness”. Nearing the end, he played the duality of “Watermelon Sugar” against “Fine Line” -in which his fandom had prepared to light up the stadium with the LGBT flag- and gave goosebumps to everyone present. The encore was long, four songs, nobody wanted to go home. His fans reminded him that he LEAVE AMERICA between indie-radio friendly jumps from “As It Was.” And he closed with the rock in style of “KIWI”. One last big smile and the dream ended.

Harry Styles is a big star, because he enjoys being one. He embraces each of the moments and the assistants in each gesture. He knows that without them he would be nothing. A show where the adoration is mutual, and from which no one leaves without becoming part of the Harries.