Harry Styles shot in the eye at a concert | Fun

Singer Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object that flew from the audience at a concert in Vienna.

Singer Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown on stage while performing in Vienna on Saturday, the latest incident in a growing list of similar incidents in recent Sundays.

Video footage posted on social media by concertgoers shows the singer walking across the stage as an object hits him right in the eye during the “Love on Tour” concert.

He is seen wincing in pain when the object hits and ducking as he puts his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward.

Harry Styles shot in the eye at a concert in Vienna Source: YouTube/ABC7 Chicago

Styles has yet to come out and update followers on social media about his condition, but CNN has reached out to a representative for the singer seeking comment on the incident.

Styles has been hit by a flying object while performing on stage before. In 2022, videos posted on social media show Styles being hit by candy thrown at him during a concert in Los Angeles.

Styles is the latest “addition” to the list of music stars that fans accidentally or intentionally hit in the face. Recently, Bibi Rexa, Kelsey Ballerini and Ava Max were hit in the face with various objects.

