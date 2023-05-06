Harry, the phrase said (to Princess Eugenie’s husband) during the coronation of King Charles: it’s yellow

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Relegated to the third row between Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra, the late Queen’s cousin who hasn’t worked as a royal for ten years,…

Relegated to the third row between the husband of Princess Eugenia, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra, the late Queen’s cousin who hasn’t worked as a royal for ten years, Harry appeared serene during the coronation of his father King Charles III and stepmother Queen Camilla. With an (almost) arrogant and serene grin, the duke of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey, without a wife and children, with the air of one who, despite the pranks he has done, still has a place in the Royal Family. Certainly in the third row, certainly without official photos, but Harry is still there.

Harry, the words spoken to Eugenie’s husband during the coronation

While his father was being crowned the duke exchanged jokes serenely with Jack Brooksbank. According to the lip reader Jacqui Press, as reported by the Daily Mail, Harry would have said: «It’s funny, mmm interesting». To a question, the content of which is unknown, from Mr. Brooksbank, Prince Harry would have replied: «Almost a quarter to 4?» Eugenie’s husband says: «Oh really, when?» and the duke replies: «I think tomorrow…»

When Harry returns to California

Prince Harry was invited to lunch at Buckingham Palace today following the historic coronation of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey. It is not yet known, however, whether the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex will accept, given that he should rush back to California to his wife Meghan Markle to celebrate the fourth birthday of his son Archie.

