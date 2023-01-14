Home World Harry: “There’s enough to write a second book”
Harry: "There's enough to write a second book"

Harry: “There’s enough to write a second book”

Far from feeling concerned that he’s opened up too much, Prince Harry has revealed he has enough material to publish a second memoir as he cut nearly half of the material he wrote in a first draft of Spare, his newly released memoir in the bookstores.

The Duke of Sussex revealed to The Telegraph that he had chosen to leave out several bombshell news because he was worried that his father and brother would “never forgive” him. “The first draft was different. It used to be 800 pages and now it’s down to 400. It could have been two books, let’s put it that way. And the hard part was taking things out.”

Alice Castagneri

Most of the cuts – he added – concerned his relationship with his father and brother: “There are some things that have happened, especially between my brother and me, and to a certain extent between my father and me, that don’t I want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.’

