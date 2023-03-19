“Family members said ‘just play and your life will be easier’. But I have a lot of my mother in me» ♥️.

Harry on Mother’s Day (in England it’s like this: they drive on the left and on March 19th they don’t celebrate their father, but their progenitor) didn’t go down lightly. In two lines he recalled his immense love for Lady D. and explained to Buckingham Palace that the war will not end, that he will always be a rebel, also to avenge what his mother suffered because of belonging to the royal family.

In the image published on social media, he is “The Spare”, the spare son, portrayed in a wood, alone, while he looks at the sky. And it is understood that there is only someone up there who understands him like no other, supports him, but, tragically, she left too soon: the people’s princess, the best mother in the world, the woman of whom, in her best-selling memoir, Harry puts it this way: ‘His life has been miserable. She was persecuted, harassed, lied to. So she staged an accident as a diversion and ran away. She’ll send for Willy and me soon.’

A wound that will never close, the loss of his mother for Harry, and that on his feast day burns more than ever. It is no coincidence that in the profile that the second son of King Charles III shares with his wife «dukeandduchessofsussexdaily» there are many photos of mother Diana.

The one that received the most numerous “likes” is the one where the newborn Lilibeth Diana brushes against the photograph of her grandmother dressed as a ceremony complete with a crown. Text: “My mother surely made most, if not all of her decisions, from her heart, and I am my mother’s son.” It is useless to ask how many photos of King Charles there are in his profile: zero.