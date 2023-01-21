Harry against William: now we are rags that fly on TV. As if they were two ordinary knife-brothers, even worse, more pro-dramatic, more in favor of the camera and the tabloids.

It so happens that last night the duke of Sussex and author of the autobiography “Spare” which is selling tons of copies all over the world, washed the family’s dirty laundry in the ether.

Harry, during the very popular «The Late Show» exhibited two rectangular plates and one round, held together by a black cord. In front of the spotlight, Harry exhibited the trophy pendant that is mentioned in the new biography of him, «Spare». “In the book you tell that, during a quarrel, your brother William broke your necklace,” the presenter Stephen Colbert told him. “What necklace is it?” The former prince’s response was ready: “Here it is, now it has been repaired”. And again: «The heartbeats of my children are engraved on it, it is a gift from my wife». “Oh, I see the cardiogram engraved there,” the host replied.

“This one has the Tiger’s Eye on it, a friend of mine made it in Botswana,” added Harry, focusing his attention on the circular amulet.

Tiger’s Eye is a variety of quartz, gold in color with darker streaks, a hard stone native to southern Africa. A place to which the Sussexes are particularly fond: in Botswana, in fact, Harry and Meghan made their first romantic trip together in 2016, when their relationship was in its infancy, then they returned to South Africa in 2019 with their eldest son Archie who was just born.

But William and Kate remain popular

Despite repeated attacks on their image by ‘The Spare’, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain the most beloved royals in both Britain and the United States. This is the result of a survey conducted not by the tabloids – which, as is known with the Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have a score to settle – but by the authoritative Ipsos, on a representative sample of 1,000 adults aged between 18 and 75 years in Great Britain, between 10 and 11 January 2023, i.e. immediately after the publication of «Spare». The most important figure, of all, is that relating to the general public liking for the monarchy: 53% of citizens of the United Kingdom are still in favour, with a drop of just 1 percentage point. Therefore, despite the disappearance of the iconic Elizabeth II, the transition to the new King Charles III (certainly less charismatic than his mother) and the destructive work set in motion by the expat prince Harry – first with the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” and then with the autobiography “Spare” – the monarchy is in good health, and so are its members.

Already sold 3.2 million copies worldwide

The Autobiography of the UK’s Prince Harry was released on January 10 in 16 different languages ​​and sold more than 3.2 million copies overall in its first week of release. Of these, 1.6 million were sold in the US, the world‘s largest book market, and 800,000 in the UK. In both countries Spare broke the record for the most copies sold in a single day for a book that is not a novel: in the UK only the Harry Potter series had done better. In Italy, where the book was published by Mondadori, the copies sold in the week of its release, i.e. from Tuesday 10 to Sunday 15, were 95,500 according to GfK estimates: 80,000 in paper format, 15,500 in ebook. Francesco Anzelmo, general manager of Mondadori, says that the data on ebooks, which is positive in relation to that on paper sales compared to the average, confirms that it is «a book that strong readers read, those who read books regularly, not a book of gossip”.