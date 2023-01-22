The British tabloids asked the readers of the “Spare” memorial-bomb which was the most moving page of the entire Duke of Sussex memorial. And the most voted was the very moving one in which Carlo informs his twelve-year-old son that his mother Diana died in a car accident: a few words without a hug. Only one hand resting on his knee as he said to him «Mum she didn’t make it»: «I don’t remember anything I said to Dad, but it’s also possible that he remained silent. What I remember with disconcerting clarity is that I didn’t cry, not even a tear. Dad didn’t hug me. Even under normal circumstances he wasn’t very good at showing his emotions, how could you think he did it in the midst of that crisis? However he put his hand on my knee again saying: “Everything will be fine” ». Not quite what one would expect of a father faced with such a tragedy. On the other hand, for Carlo, writes Harry, it has always been “difficult to communicate, listen, express one’s feelings face to face”.

Many years later, Carlo admitted, speaking to Harry who by now almost thirty years old suffered from anxiety and panic attacks, that perhaps he hadn’t been a very good father: “‘I guess it’s my fault. I should have given you the help you needed all those years ago.” I assured him it wasn’t his fault. But I appreciate the apology.”

“For years I didn’t believe in his death”

The immediately following moments were of confusion: “People kept saying it, but for me it was like a punch in the stomach, a bloody lie, because mom wasn’t dead”, and hence the denial. “It was all a joke. And, for once, the prank hadn’t been organized by the people around me, or by the press, but by Mom. “About her Her life has been miserable, they hunted her down, they harassed her, they told lies about her and they lied to her. So she staged an accident as a diversion and ran away (…) It’s all a hoax for her to start over! No doubt, right now she is renting an apartment in Paris, or arranging a bouquet of flowers in the wooden chalet she has secretly bought in the Swiss Alps. And soon she’ll be sending for me and Willy. It’s all so obvious! How did I not think of it before? Mama isn’t dead, she’s hiding!” And again: «Among the hardest things of those days, the inability to cry. I couldn’t shed a single tear”

The rare sweets of King Charles III

So Charles of England was an absent, glacial, anaffective father? According to Harry, not entirely, because there were also sweet moments in his childhood. for example, knowing that little Harry was afraid of the dark, he stroked his face until he fell asleep: «One of my best memories is that of his hands on my cheeks, on my forehead. Then, when I woke up and he was gone, magically the door was always ajar». Sometimes, then, after dinner, Harry would go up to his room and find “a letter where dad said he was proud of me for something I had done or accomplished. I smiled and put it under the pillow, but I also wondered why he hadn’t told me aloud, just before, while he was sitting right in front of me ».

May coronation

It is still unknown whether Harry and Meghan will be invited to the May 6 coronation of King Charles III. Meanwhile, yesterday Buckingham Palace released the three-day program which expects an audience of millions of people from all over the world who will attend the solemn ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Huge crowds are expected in London for the ceremony on Saturday 6 May, which will also see the official coronation of Queen Consort Camilla. A special celebratory concert will be held at Windsor Castle the following day, while the festivities will continue until the following Monday which will be declared a bank holiday. The coronation itself will take place nearly eight months after the Queen’s death, a tradition that goes back centuries to ensure it’s a joyous occasion.