On the window of Bert’s Books, a small independent bookshop in Swindon, the capital of Wiltshire, an hour by train from London, Prince Harry’s book-phenomenon was placed side by side with the novel by the writer Bella Mackie “How to kill your family” (as kill your family, Ed.). Subtle English humor or cynical marketing gimmick, given that Harry’s revelations are “killing” the English royal family with embarrassing revelations, the memoirs of Lady Diana’s son however do not need publicity. The book “Spare”, which in English has various semantic levels, the “cadet” but also the “waste” (spare change are the change coins that remain in your pocket) is the worldwide success of 2023, and the year has just started. But will it be enough to repay the enormous costs? Il Sole 24 tries to do the math in its pocket, in fact.

Record numbers

In all London bookshops, from the elegant Waterstone’s chain to the WHS Smith stationery shop which is in every station in the city, the book is sold at half price: 14 pounds instead of the 27 on the cover. Even before it came out, the announced success had already been offered in pre-order with a 50% discount. An aggressive commercial policy that gave a big boost to sales: between bookings and the first day on the shelf in the United Kingdom, 400,000 copies were pulverized.

The first day total, including the United States and Canada, jumped to 1.4 million. They’re already popping champagne like it’s New Year’s Eve in the offices of Random House, America’s number one paperback publisher in the world. These are unprecedented numbers, which even burn Barack Obama’s record: “A Promised Land”, the autobiography of the former US president, also published by Random House, took a week to reach one and a half million copies.

«It is the book that sells fastest in history, in the non-fiction genre» enthusiastically commented by the publishing house. Gina Centrello, the mega global head of Random House, announced that she “is proud to have published a book like this” and that “looking at the extraordinary sales figures of the early days, it is clear that readers want to read Prince Harry’s memoirs ».

The public does not seem to be tired of the Harry & Meghan royal soap opera, but the numbers of “Spare” will have to be even more extraordinary for Random House to repay the equally enormous costs. The scion of House Windsor, who after the poisonous book allegations is the outcast of the family, has received a stellar check as an advance for the book: 20 million dollars.