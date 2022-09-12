LONDON – The prince Harry paid a personal tribute to his “granny”, the deceased Queen Elizabeth, with whom – he said – he loved to spend time. Harry also promised to honor his father as the new king.

In a statement, Harry resigned from royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020, he praised the queen’s service as head of state and monarch, and also spoke about her role as a grandmother: “Grandma, even if this final separation brings us great sadness, I will be forever grateful to you for all our meetings. From my earliest childhood memories with you, to first meeting you as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my beloved wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren, “he said. “I have in my heart these moments shared with you, and the many other special moments. Already missing you a lot, not only to us, but to the whole world“.

“We now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III,” concluded Harry.