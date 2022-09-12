Home World Harry’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth: “In my heart the moments spent with you. Already the world misses you”
World

Harry’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth: “In my heart the moments spent with you. Already the world misses you”

by admin
Harry’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth: “In my heart the moments spent with you. Already the world misses you”

LONDON – The prince Harry paid a personal tribute to his “granny”, the deceased Queen Elizabeth, with whom – he said – he loved to spend time. Harry also promised to honor his father as the new king.

In a statement, Harry resigned from royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020, he praised the queen’s service as head of state and monarch, and also spoke about her role as a grandmother: “Grandma, even if this final separation brings us great sadness, I will be forever grateful to you for all our meetings. From my earliest childhood memories with you, to first meeting you as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my beloved wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren, “he said. “I have in my heart these moments shared with you, and the many other special moments. Already missing you a lot, not only to us, but to the whole world“.

“We now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III,” concluded Harry.

Peace after the storm, William and Harry steal the show from their father

by Enrico Franceschini

See also  North Korea, the Yongbyon reactor is back in operation. IAEA alarm

You may also like

Elections in Sweden, the results: far right ahead

Sweden, who is Jimmie Akesson: the former web...

Funeral of Elizabeth, shuttles to bring the leaders...

When Russia loses the war, Putin and Xi...

Presidents of Russia and France discuss the situation...

King Charles and the death of Queen Elizabeth,...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: over 20 settlements recaptured...

U.S. biomilitarization campaign raises concerns at multilateral international...

The Last War Between Ukraine and Russia: What...

Maine lobsters end up on SeaWatch’s blacklist. When...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy