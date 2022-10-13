The UN General Assembly adopted by a large majority a resolution condemning the “illegal referendums” in four Ukrainian regions and Russia’s attempts to annex these territories. A move that, according to US President Joe Biden, sent a “clear message” to Moscow. There were 143 votes in favor and five against (Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua e Syria), but 35 nations abstained including Chinese, India, Sud Africa e Pakistan.
