Harvard morgue director accused of selling body parts

Last year, a US woman who had delivered a stillborn baby asked a funeral home in Little Rock, Arkansas, to cremate the remains of her daughter, who she named Lux. Lux’s body had been sent to the hospital. morgue and a few days later the woman had received some ashes. But they weren’t Lux’s remains: those had been shipped to Pennsylvania and then to another Minnesota address in exchange for five human skulls. The transaction took place within a national network of stolen human remains trading in which Cedric Lodge, the former mortuary director of Harvard Medical School, is also involved.

According to a federal investigation, a wide variety of body parts, including brains, skin and hearts, as well as two stillborn infant bodies, have been stolen by employees of an Arkansas morgue and a morgue at Harvard Medical School, one of the best-known US medical graduate schools. These remains were then bought and resold by a widespread network in the United States, made up of people who met or kept in touch with each other through social networks.

For now there are seven people accused of being part of this network. A Pennsylvania grand jury indicted Cedric Lodge, his wife Denise Lodge, Katrina MacLean, Joshua Taylor and Mathew Lampi on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to transport stolen property across a state line. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison. A sixth defendant, Jeremy Pauley, was charged last year and last week pleaded guilty to conspiracy and transport of stolen property. In April, an Arkansas grand jury charged a seventh person, Candace Chapman Scott, with the same charges, who pleaded not guilty.

Cedric Lodge was the manager of the Harvard morgue’s anatomical donation program and allegedly used his position to steal organs and other cadaver parts donated to the faculty for medical research purposes between 2018 and 2022. He was fired on May 6th. Lodge is accused of stealing and transporting parts of the bodies dissected by the university to his home in New Hampshire: from there he and his wife Denise Lodge sold them and shipped them to buyers. Joshua Taylor, also a defendant, allegedly made 39 transactions via PayPal for a total of over 37,000 dollars to Denise Lodge, to buy the human remains stolen from her husband: among others, a payment of a thousand dollars appears with the memo «head number 7 and another, for $200, accompanied by a memo that says “braiiiiiiins,” that is, brains.

Cedric Lodge is also accused of allowing his potential clients “to enter the morgue to examine the bodies and choose what to buy,” according to the indictment. Among those customers is Katrina MacLean, also under investigation, who owns a shop in Peabody, Massachusetts called Kat’s Creepy Creations. It says on the shop’s Instagram page that she sells “mind-boggling, soul-stirring creations.” It’s unclear whether MacLean used the human remains to create his “products,” including “creepy dolls,” but prosecutors say he resold some of the parts Lodge bought to buyers across the country, including the defendant. Pauley, a Pennsylvania artist. In 2021, you reportedly shipped human skin to Pauley.

Pauley frequently bought and sold body parts via social networks, and many came from the Arkansas morgue where the remains of the infant Lux had been stolen and where the seventh defendant, Candace Chapman Scott, worked. Scott and Pauley allegedly met and made contact on Facebook. Photos of hearts and brains, instructions on how to pack them for shipments, and even a payment agreement were found in their conversations, which actually happened. Other payments were also found, totaling more than $11,000.

In June of last year, writes il Washington Postthere would have been a tip to the police, according to which Pauley was advertising the sale of human remains on social media: the tip led to the opening of an investigation and then to the indictment of seven people in five different states of the country.

Prosecutor Gerard M. Karam said “some crimes defy our understanding: The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly significant that many people have volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate future doctors and promote scientific research. For them and their families to have been exploited in the name of profit is appalling.” Harvard University also called Lodge’s behavior “a repugnant betrayal” and said it was working to identify which donated cadavers may have been violated.

Called the “red market”, the trade in human remains has always existed, all over the world and in all ages, has explained Damien Huffer, an anthropological artefact trafficking expert who works at Carleton University in Canada and the University of Queensland in Australia: the remains have attracted anthropologists, collectors, artists and others for centuries, often with significant financial means. Many of these remains, Huffer says, come from ancient collections or from illicit archaeological digs, but “the Internet and social networks have expanded this trade beyond the reach of wealthy people or colonial-era collectors and have opened it up to anyone who can money or such interest”.

Laws governing the trade in human remains vary between countries, Huffer said, but “it is only when cases like this attract media attention and only when the supplier and the intermediary are identified that a thorough investigation can actually be carried out. These are cases that give the possibility to improve some of these laws and allow some of these unregulated markets to become so”.

