A new trial against Harvey Weinstein, already sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York for sexual offenses, opens today in Los Angeles, with the selection of the jury. Now the 70-year-old producer of films like ‘Pulp Fiction’ faces 11 more counts in a trial that is expected to last two months. In case of conviction, Weinstein – who has pleaded not guilty on all counts – could be sentenced to another 140 years in prison.

Allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against Weinstein exploded in October 2017 and his sentence of New York in 2020 it represented a point of reference for the #MeToo movement. In June, the founder of Miramax lost the request for the cancellation of the conviction for sexual crimes. He was also charged separately by British prosecutors for the sexual assault of a woman in London in 1996. In total, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow e Salma Hayekaccused Weinstein of harassment or assault.