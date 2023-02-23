A Los Angeles courthouse Thursday he condemned former film producer Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison for three counts of sexual assault. Weinstein, who is 70 and was one of the founders of the Miramax film production companies and head of the Weinstein Company, was found guilty last December of forcing a woman to perform oral sex, penetrating her with an object and raping her. In 2020 he had already been sentenced to 23 years in prison for similar crimes.

The facts for which Weinstein was convicted date back to 2013 and concern a single woman, whose name has not been disclosed. The court said Weinstein had raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room during a film festival.

Weinstein’s case has been the most talked about in the world of entertainment since some journalistic investigations in 2017 published the first allegations against him. It was precisely from these accusations that the #metoo, the collective movement with which many women around the world denounced the sexual harassment suffered and kept silent until then. Among the dozens of women who have accused Weinsten of violence over time are Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman and Cara Delevingne.