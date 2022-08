Also Kim Jong-un was affected by Covid? On the day when North Korea declares “brilliant victory in the war against malignant pandemic disease”, the Marshal’s sister suggests it, Kim Yo-jongwho told the official news agency of the hermit kingdom Kcna: “Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment because he was thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the face of the anti-epidemic war” .