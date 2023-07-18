Has the BBC talked too much about the scandal involving its presenter?

Loading player

For over a week the British media have been covering the case of Huw Edwards, presenter of the BBC, national television, accused of having paid a minor in exchange for sexually explicit photos. Although police have said in recent days that they have found no evidence of Edwards’ crimes, the scandal has continued to occupy pages and pages of British tabloids, but also hours of programming on British public television itself.

The BBC gave great importance to the news and to the investigations, with the aim of showing her journalistic integrity in relation to a case that directly concerned her. According to many observers, however, public television it went even furthercontributing to disproportionate media attention to the case and a sort of public trial that will have serious repercussions on the career and family of Huw Edwards, who is currently hospitalized with serious mental health issues.

The case around Edwards had started on Friday July 7th after the Sunan English tabloid, had accused a well-known presenter of the BBC – whose identity had not yet been disclosed at that time – of having given 35,000 pounds, approximately 41,000 euros, to a minor in exchange for sexually explicit photos. Neither the identity nor the gender of this person is known: in reporting the story to Sunher family only said she was 17 when Edwards first contacted her, and is now 20. According to the allegations, the two exchanged photos and arranged video calls, and in at least one case the minor person would have presented himself in his underwear in front of the camera.

The parents had said that their son or daughter (the gender is not known) had used the money earned to buy crack, to which he had developed an addiction, and that they had turned to the press because they feared for his safety. They also said they warned her first BBClast May 19, but that after that report there had been no consequences.

The case soon took on national significance, and British culture minister Lucy Frazer arranged an urgent meeting with the director general of the BBC, Tim Davie, to understand how to conduct internal investigations. In the press and on the news, the case had often been the first news story, above all when the name of Huw Edwards had been revealed: more space had been reserved for him than the foreign policy choices of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but also at the meeting of the of NATO in Vilnius, held on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week in the Lithuanian capital and which had been much talked about for the discussions around the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO.

Edwards is one of the most prominent and well-known presenters of the BBC, where he has been working for almost forty years. He is 61 years old and lives in London with his wife and five children, he led the news at some of the most important moments in the history of the station, such as the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the two marriages of the children of the current King Charles III, the inauguration of the presidency of Barack Obama in the United States and the death of Nelson Mandela.

Its public importance, as well as its employment at the BBCa public television with a great tradition but also subject in recent years to many political attacks, both from the right and from the left, have further increased attention.

The BBC in the previous months he had underestimated the report by the minor’s family. Then, after the revelations of the Sun, had decided to tell the case in every single development: on the channel’s website the case of the presenter, whose name was not indicated, was always among the first news and was updated with a liveblog, a special article which collects minute-by-minute updates. All the various editions of the BBCfrom the television to the various radio and online divisions, had reporters dedicated to covering the story in a way that the general manager Davie defined “voluntarily muscular, energetic”. According to sources inside the BBC over a dozen reporters were devoted to the Edwards case, at least in the early days.

Alan Rusbridger, former director of the Guardianhe told the New York Times: “The BBC he lost his sense of proportion, he thought he had to compensate for the slowness in dealing with problems by showing that he had a clear conscience in recounting them». The intention was to prove to be transparent, also to point out a clear difference with respect to how the case of Jimmy Savile, DJ and television presenter of the BBC who raped hundreds of girls and boys for years. Then the BBC was accused of having covered up and not denounced Savile: the scandal began only after the death of the conductor, in 2011.

According to some, in seeking this total transparency and integrity the BBC he would have exceeded various limits, for example by reporting incompletely confirmed allegations of a second person who allegedly complained about the presenter’s aggressive attitudes through a dating app, news resulting from an internal investigation.

The great relevance of BBC in the UK he ended up amplifying the case and defining its importance, starting above all from a revelation of the Sun, a decidedly discredited tabloid which confirmed a very sensationalist and rather superficial approach in the checks. Following the story so intensely, the BBC it ended up legitimizing the tabloid’s morbid and sensationalist approach: a choice it now is questioned also by many members of the editorial staff.

In the United Kingdom there was also much discussion of the choice not to reveal the name of the presenter involved, also out of caution with respect to strict British laws on privacy and on the protection of people accused of crimes. There BBC in this sense, he followed the rules and respected privacy and the presumption of innocence, but according to many it was a “facade” caution: the great attention paid to the case and the presence of some clues that were not too complex to decipher meant that Edwards’ name soon ended up on social networks and in public discussion, even before his wife publicly announced that the conductor in question was her husband.

– Read also: Is the BBC losing its independence?

