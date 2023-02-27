Loading player

A year after the start of the war in Ukraine there are conflicting hypotheses on whether the energy crisis it caused was a source of acceleration or slowdown of the transition towards less harmful energy sources for the environment.

The experts, with the obvious nuances, are essentially divided into two: those who think that there has been a slowdown are looking above all at the reopening or expansion of some coal-fired plants – a source of energy harmful to the environment and which for this was gradually giving up – and to the subsidies offered by governments to control the cost of bills and fuel. Those who, on the contrary, think that the war may have triggered virtuous behavior try to look more in the long term and note that the energy crisis has significantly decreased energy consumption in recent months and that the high costs of fossil fuels have pushed many families, businesses and above all governments to invest in renewables at greater levels than before.

Since the war began, a serious concern for Europe has been the risk of not having enough gas and oil to face the winter and in general to satisfy the demand for energy, due to the very important role played by Russia among the raw material suppliers. In addition to looking for alternative suppliers to Russia, many governments have implemented measures made necessary by the emergency but which represented a step backwards in the energy transition process, such as the reopening of some coal-fired plants or the provision of subsidies to keep fuel prices and gas and electricity bills are lower, thus effectively encouraging the consumption of energy deriving from fossil sources.

According to some, the energy crisis has shown that commitments to reduce fossil fuels are so little taken seriously that it is always possible to go back, even if only in part and for objective urgencies; others instead argue that the energy crisis has established virtuous energy saving mechanisms in consumers and that all the measures and incentives for cleaner energy are destined to remain, while those taken in an emergency will sooner or later cease.

Among the critical positions there is an article by Lorenzo Forni on lavoce.info, according to whom the sharp increases in energy prices and the international implications linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have effectively put the needs linked to the energy transition into the background. Governments, especially European ones, have prioritized the objective of reducing dependence on Russian gas and at the same time having access to low-cost energy sources.

Gas, electricity and oil prices soared last year on fears that in response to Western sanctions Russia would stop supplying its raw materials to the heavily dependent European Union. Some European governments have thus intervened to control them: for example, in Italy for over a year the system costs of bills – i.e. a fixed component of invoices linked to the costs of the gas and electricity distribution system – have been zeroed and until December a discount on fuel excise duties was financed to keep prices lower.

It was a necessary choice in order not to make families and businesses pay the price of war, put in serious difficulty by the sharp rises in energy prices. But these measures have nevertheless been rather inconsistent with climate needs, which instead require an increase in costs related to CO emissions 2 and therefore also an increase in the cost of energy produced from fossil sources. Subsidizing the use of gas, electricity and fuel actually reduces the incentives of households and businesses to make their consumption more efficient. The enormous gas price increases have led some countries, such as Germany, to reactivate the production of energy from coal-fired plants, interrupting a process of decommissioning that has been underway for some time. Last year, global coal consumption grew by 1.2 percent over the previous year, following years of decline.

The International Energy Agency, an international institute that monitors the energy market, in its latest annual report forecasts that demand for coal could remain high until 2025. The European Union will receive less and less gas from Russia and global gas supply is unlikely to increase, meaning that coal will remain the only second-best option in the immediate.

However, there has been a positive effect: the energy crisis has made the need and urgency of an energy transition towards sustainable sources even more evident. The costs and risks of fossil fuels make them less and less attractive, given that in the last year they have been an instrument of geopolitical manipulation and at the mercy of the very strong price fluctuations of the energy markets.

A more optimistic position on the energy transition is that of theEconomist, according to which the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine may have accelerated the transition by a period of five to ten years. By examining a series of factors, including the consumption of fossil fuels, energy efficiency and the spread of renewable energies, according to the weekly, the war has triggered a series of virtuous behaviors that otherwise would have taken years to spread.

For example, high traditional energy prices have already led households and businesses to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. Globally, installations of rooftop solar panels, which households and businesses are using to cut bills, increased by 50 percent in 2022 compared to a year earlier. Spending on wind and solar investments rose from $357 billion to $490 billion last year, surpassing investments in oil and gas fields for the first time.

Last year the world economy improved its energy efficiency and slashed the amount of energy used to produce a point of GDP by 2 percent, the fastest improvement in a decade. In Europe, the consumption reduction plans introduced by governments to avoid forced rationing in the event that Russia had stopped supplying gas have had their results and have probably led people to adopt more virtuous behaviors. In Italy, between September 2022 and today, 8 billion cubic meters of gas have been saved, almost a quarter of the total consumption of a typical cold season.

for theEconomistthe reopening of some coal-fired plants this year is a “digression into a much bigger story” and long-term, which is that of an ever more substantial increase in investments in renewable sources.

