Hasanaginica at Viminacium Fest | Magazine

This year’s festival “Viminacium fest – myths old and new” will be opened on June 19 by the play “Hasanaginica”, co-produced by the Bijeljina City Theater “Semberija” and the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska.

Izvor: BOJAN PETRICEVIC FOUR PIXEL STUD/BPFPS

The festival is traditionally held under a clear sky in the area of ​​the Archaeological Park Viminacium in Kostoc.

The play was based on the dramatization of Ljubomir Simović and directed by Dušan Tuzlančić, it was announced from the City Theater “Semberija”.

Until June 26, the audience will have the opportunity to see five more plays in the competition – Belgrade’s “Tesla-light in time”, Montenegrin “Iphigenia”, “Once upon a time in Brijuni” by Bitef Theatre, “Francisek” by Ptuj Municipal Theater from Slovenia and ” Čaruga” with which HNK Osijek presents itself.

In the upcoming program, Artista Beograd will perform the play “Dream of Milena”, about the life of the painter Milena Pavlović Barila, and the monodrama “On the Drina Bridge” performed by Tihomir Stanić.

On the last evening of the festival, along with the announcement of the most successful, the “Hard Green End Irish River Dance” will perform.

The best actor will win the “Golden Fibula” statuette, and the best play the “Viminacium Maximus” charter.

