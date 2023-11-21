HASBRO PROTAGONISTA ALLA MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS

Hasbro once again lights up Milan Games Week & Cartoomics by bringing an experience full of innovation and fun. The enormous spaces dedicated to Avalon Hill, Hasbro Gaminge Hasbro Fan will be animated with many dedicated activities: the protagonists will be the brand new versions of the great classics such as Cluedo Conspiracy, Twister Air e Monopoly Chance but also the mythical HeroQuest e Betrayal at House on The Hill. For fans of superheroes and stellar sagas, many appointments with Hasbro Fan, among NErD Talk, challenging quizzes, exceptional guests and many activities among the corridors of the event!

It’s coming2023 edition from the Milan Games Weekone of the most awaited events by pop culture enthusiasts which, year after year, increasingly represents a dynamic and multidisciplinary meeting point for lovers of video games, comics, cinema and board games: again this year Hasbro will be one of the undisputed protagonists of the fair with notable activities and guestspresenting a range of great classics revisited for the new millennium and demonstrating how even traditional games can evolve and continue to enchant in an increasingly digital world.

The Hasbro stands will be a true paradise for players, a place where the passion for gaming becomes a collective and shared experience, and where each participant can find their own adventure: the boardgame enthusiasts will be able to discover the new faces of the games that have marked the imagination of generations in the large and magical spaces dedicated to Hasbro Gaming e Avalon Hill. Those who are attracted by mystery and who grew up among the unforgettable questions “Who? Where? With what weapon?” will love Cluedo Conspiracy, the latest adventure set in the Cluedo universe and which will come to life during Milan Games Week. Players will be immersed in a compelling narrative within a real room at the Black Viper resortdove Mister Coralthe tragic new protagonist, will reveal the shadows of a conspiracy: will you be his allies or will you be part of the conspirators? Those who let themselves be carried away by the nostalgia of twisted evenings on the famous multicolored carpet of the Twister will be enchanted by Twister Aira innovative reimagining of the classic game that catapults stunts into the digital age, challenging players to dance their way to victory and testing agility and balance in a whole new way. For those who have always loved linguistic challenges, Taboo is updated with a hilarious new edition with 800 new words, opening the doors to increasingly exciting games. Finally, eternal lovers of risk and strategy will find what they want with Monopoly Chance, the latest version of the legendary board game. Aspiring capitalists will have to push their luck in a frantic race to acquire properties and build their own skyline!

But the news does not end here! Visitors to the Stand B10 C01 C09 in Pavilion 9 they will be able to immerse themselves in the thrill of the house of terror with Betrayal at House on the Hill, an adventure that promises to mix cunning and courage in an environment full of suspense and unexpected surprises. No less exciting will be the challenges against Zargon and his army in the timeless HeroQuest, an experience that continues to capture the hearts of players with its epic storytelling. For loyal HeroQuest lovers, the new expansions “The Prophecy of Telor” e “The Torment of the Queen of Spirits” will add additional layers of depth and fun to the game. Ready to be pre-order on the Hasbro Pulse websiteboth new exciting adventures will be available to play exclusively during the Milan Games Week!

The Hasbro FAN stand will transform into the beating heart of the event for fans of the universes of Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Transformers e Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to a program full of events, there will be a truly unmissable and special attraction: a sealed case will guard a legendary object from the Marvel universe, the Infinity Gauntlet designed by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. The Glove will become a true symbol, a unique opportunity for fans to admire a piece of Marvel history up close. There will be no shortage of areas dedicated to Marvel and Star Wars themed Photo Opportunity opportunities and many activities that will take the entire fair by storm, transporting the Hasbro-branded fun outside the perimeter of the Stand B01 B07 C02 and C08 in Pavilion 11: first of all You Miss Glovethe mythical treasure hunt which will push all the aspiring Avengers to go on an adventure find the Infinity Stones. Lovers of the galaxy far, far away will be able to become feared bounty hunters with SIZE ROUND: just consult the posters of the infamous talents set out in search of them among the corridors of the event!

Hasbro FAN will be a real hub for the community, where every day there will be activities and exchanges of opinions that will make the Milan Games Week experience unforgettable. There will be no shortage of prominent guests who, led by the Rhinoceros himselfthey will alternate in NErD Talks, meetings e debates in the Geek Room: not a simple area, but a real oasis for enthusiasts, which recreates the intimate and welcoming environment of a true collector’s room. It’s not all: Inglourious Nerd will bring a breath of competitiveness and fun, with the Rhinoceros, the team Nothing to say e CorvisKiddo who will put their wisdom and promptness into play in a series of questions that promise to leave the audience in suspense. It’s an invitation to all devotees of the nerd universe to gather and show their love for the many fantastic worlds of Hasbro FAN!

