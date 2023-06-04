Hassan’s identity is in humanitarian exile: first the war and then the documents betrayed it

A rich country for the others and then yet another coup. There Central African Republic, stuck in the heart of sub-Saharan Africa, continues to this day to export raw materials and refugees. One of these called Hassan, after having lost both parents at the age of fourteen, went into exile with an acquaintance in the Mali. From this country, in the middle of the Sahel, he applied for and received refugee status in Mauritania. Having been caught in a gold-bearing area of ​​this country, Hassan, without any formality, is expelled to the nearby Senegal.

He tries, to no avail, to obtain refugee status in the capital Dakar. The request is rejected on the grounds that the young man, now eighteen, already enjoyed humanitarian protection in another country. So Hassan, without giving up, reaches Morocco by roundabout ways and, in Casablanca, meets a local lady who offers him to work in her restaurant for foreigners.

Read Also Shipwreck of Cutro: searches in the offices of Frontex, the Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza

Hassan agrees to follow her in Algeria, in the city of Oran, where she runs another restaurant. Everything goes well for a couple of years until she travels to the capital Algiers to get her documents updated. While she’s on her way to the designated United Nations office, she is arrested by the police because without valid documents, robbed of everything he carried on him and deported, with dozens of other people, up to Tamanrasset.

After a few days of stay in the special transit center, Hassan is embarked, with other companions in misfortune, in the truck to the border with Niger. Migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, exiles, travellers, traders, traffickers, gold and sand miners, all amassed by the thousands and parked in the border town of Assamaka, in Niger. The time to be registered by the authorities and then ‘handed over’ to the International Organization for Migration, per a ‘voluntary’ repatriation.

Hassan, born at the dawn of the new millennium, embodies its countless contradictions. Of hers 23 years of existence a dozen have gone into exile starting from his homeland, more stepmother than mother. Thanks to the complicity of the IOM, he finds himself in a place of transit that he will have to leave because he has not the slightest intention of returning to his country of origin where no one is waiting for her anymore. He plans to seek recognition as a refugee in Niamey, which is highly unlikely given that he had already been registered as such in Mauritania. Not recognized as a migrant by IOM, he will attempt to apply as an asylum seeker in Niger, with slim hopes that his application will be considered.

Hassan porta in sé a geographical map where borders and identity documents recognized, hidden or transformed according to the circumstances, redesigns his life. Hassan’s identity for years now is in humanitarian exile because the war first and the documents after created it and then betrayed it. Hassan says he never wants to go back to his native country.

Niamey, June 2023