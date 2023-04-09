Home World Haute Savoie, an avalanche overwhelms tourists: 4 dead and many missing
At least four people died and several others were injured after an avalanche occurred on Sunday in broad daylight near the Armancette glacierin Haute-Savoie, the interior minister announced on Twitter Gerald Darmanin. “An avalanche occurred in broad daylight at the Armancette glacier in the Alps. The provisional report shows 4 dead and several injured,” he said.

The minister dedicated a “thought for the victims and their loved ones” and thanked the emergency services for their intervention. According to the local newspaper The Liberated Dauphinethe alarm was given at 11:27 on Sunday.

The avalanche occurred at Les Contamines-Montjoie on the Armancette glacier, in the Alps. According to the prosecutor, the provisional report speaks of 4 dead, one injured and 8 people who escaped unharmed from the accident. The exact circumstances of the tragedy have yet to be determined. “It will be up to the judicial inquiry to determine them,” he said.

Two helicopters are mobilized to participate in the rescue operations. Gerald Darmanin he specified that the emergency services are still on site at mid-day to carry out searches.

Macron’s tweet

French President Emmanuel Macron dedicated a thought to the victims in a tweet. “Our relief forces are mobilised,” he added.

