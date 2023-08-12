Havana Breaks Temperature Records Dating Back More Than a Century

Havana, the capital city of Cuba, is currently experiencing unprecedented temperatures that haven’t been seen in over 100 years. The Institute of Meteorology has reported that July was already considered the warmest month in decades, and now August has surpassed it with consistently high temperatures.

According to one of the leading researchers at the forecasting center, August has been exceptionally warm, with notable temperatures practically every day. On Thursday, the Casablanca Station reported a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, breaking the record for a month of August in the entire province of Havana by half a degree. This is a significant milestone, as the institute’s records date back to 1909.

The scorching temperatures feel even more intense due to wind chill, forcing residents to seek refuge in shady places or take advantage of the summer holidays that cover July and August in Cuba.

These record-breaking temperatures are unusual even for the western region of the country, as extreme records are typically set in the eastern part. The Institute of Meteorology’s monthly report, published in the official newspaper news, reveals that July has been the warmest month nationwide since 1951. Several days in July saw average temperatures above 29 degrees Celsius, including July 10 and 17, as well as the week of July 22 to 29.

In total, 17 certified maximum temperature records have been recorded across various weather stations. One of the most notable values was 39 degrees in Jucarito, news, on July 22.

While Cuba is currently in the middle of the hurricane season, experts are closely monitoring both atmospheric temperatures and marine waters. Although the island has not yet been hit by hurricanes, experts anticipate the formation of nine storms during the remainder of the season, which extends until November 30, for the North Atlantic account, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean.

With the heatwave ongoing, it is important for residents to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the sun. The following tips can help individuals stay safe during this period:

1. Drink plenty of water to maintain hydration.

2. Avoid exposure to the sun during peak heat hours and seek shade.

3. Use sunscreen with a high protection factor and reapply every two hours.

4. Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing to minimize heat absorption.

5. Eat foods rich in water, such as fruits and vegetables.

6. Wear hats and sunglasses to protect your skin and eyes.

7. Avoid intense physical activity during the hottest hours of the day.

8. Refresh with fresh showers or baths.

9. Keep windows and curtains closed during the day to prevent heat from entering.

10. Pay special attention to children and the elderly, as they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

As Havana continues to face these extreme temperatures, it is crucial for residents to prioritize their health and take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

