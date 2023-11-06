Havanna’s panettone for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA

A Havana announces the launch of its 2023 Christmas Panettone Collection entitled “Celebrating makes you more sweet”. For the end-of-year season, the chain presents collectible packaging inspired by the theme “Our look through Argentine windows”, created in partnership with Nuts &Co.

In this edition, the brand offers the classic panettones of Dulce de Leche, Limone, Genovês, Gotas and Gotas Duplo Recheio and innovates the portfolio with Mocha, Sicilian Orange and Banoffee. The panettones appear with the sophistication of collectible cans and boxes in three different sizes according to each flavor: 700g, 500g and 130g.

Christmas 2023 Havanna @ Sérgio Chvaicer

Check out the differences between each version:

Sicilian Orange Panettone (Natural fermentation dough filled with Sicilian orange crystals and Havanna dulce de leche filling) Collectible tin 700g from R＄ 142.90

Panettone Banoffee (Natural fermentation dough filled with banana and Havanna dulce de leche) Collectible tin 700g from R＄ 142.90

Panettone Mocha (Natural fermentation dough with milk chocolate chip filling filled with coffee and Havanna dulce de leche) Collectible tin 700g from R＄ 142.90

