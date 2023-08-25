Have the Games of the Francophonie opened a new epic of the image of the DRC to the world? ~ Focus on Culture

History will remember that Kinshasa was the scene of a crisp organization of the ninth edition of the Games of La Francophonie. Historical moments offered in an ambient city. Can we say that the organization of this festivity opened up a new epic of love for the image of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the wider world?

There is an image of the DRC before and after the passage of the Francophonie games in Kinshasa. It was a big challenge that was taken up. From July 28 to Sunday August 6, the world was focused on the largest French-speaking city in the world to celebrate these festivities. Next to it, there was an audience that responded. It wasn’t even a matter of knowing the discipline to take part. Long queues were observed at the entrance to the various sites, in particular the Martyrs stadium and the Tata Raphaël stadium, where the various gymnasiums were overwhelmed each time.

For a cultural, it was unimaginable to miss this appointment of 10 best unforgettable days. I have some truth to tell you. It is that of a young culture lover who worked as a volunteer in the media on behalf of the national committee of the IX games of la francophonie (CNJF).

We had to take advantage of the opportunity to savor, with artists from all over the world, these moments that no one wanted to see stop. I assure you, I enjoyed writing about this celebration, discussing with delegations from different countries, talking with the artists. In essence, living the Francophonie games in my hometown, Kinshasa.

Special effects delight the public during the opening of the Francophonie games in Kinshasa. Photo credit @Bomoko

Evenings like Friday, July 28 are a rare commodity. That day, the city vibrated to the rhythm of the opening of the Francophone games. In a stadium of the Martyrs repressing the world, access to which was free, all Kinshasa people, better, all Congolese wanted to see this spectacle with their own eyes. With your tolerance, let me bring you back to the present, this moment that marked me for life.

This is a story that I tell you without complex. These moments that bring together a whole people. A full, hot, boiling Martyrs stadium, with electric atmospheres. A virtuoso admiring theatrical decor, breathtaking shows. Cannon shots, fireworks.

Special effects that create an environment conducive to wonder, cries of joy, songs of joy, jokes, spectators transcended by the show, the Martyrs stadium, the Congolese undermining highlighted, with yellow taxis out of nowhere, the building whose name recalls a whole story was at the heart of the event of the year in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the launch of the ninth edition of the games of la Francophonie.

It was around noon on Friday, July 28 that many Congolese, in Indian thread, reached the stadium of the martyrs to attend the opening ceremony.

Time has stopped. We had to pause, just for a moment. All eyes are on Kinshasa. On the other side, the organizers had no room for error.

Even before the time scheduled for the ceremony, the stadium is in turmoil, animators light up the public like during a football match.

At four o’clock, the building is full, thousands of Congolese have come to show their love for the festivities, especially their unique hospitality. They brandish the flag of the DRC, utter cries of joy, no one can stop them, because they are seduced by the scenery.

Frizzy hair, small nose, smiling face, well-groomed beard, from the height of his sixty-five meters, Exaucé Ngowa, resident of the commune of Limete has not experienced this kind of spectacle, it shows like the nose in the middle of the figure.

« Since my birth, I have not seen this kind of event. I only watched it on TV. Today, I am the eyewitness of this spectacle, my joy is overflowing says Exaucé in a moving voice.

No one expected such a spectacle after two postponements of this event (for health reasons and for delay in the delivery of infrastructure). The experience on the ground could only amaze and astonish the spectators who did not stop acclaiming the technical achievements of the Vivendi group.

Images that tell the story of the Democratic Republic of Congo, choreographers that make you dream. The stadium remained attentive for about twenty minutes of spectacle which will go down in history.

« I have the chills. Frankly, I’m proud! How beautiful is this show. We must continue on this path. Why not one day organize the CAN or the African Games? », Proudly releases Serge Mutombo, in a voice of rogum.

According to this young Congolese who was amazed, this show is a photocopy of the Hollywood production.

« The show and the atmosphere were there. This is my first time to attend such a beautiful special effects show. We tasted the kick-off sauce of the IXᵉ Jeu de la Francophonie “Admits Isaac Lutumba, too, transcended by the special effects at the Martyrs stadium.

Basically, the breathtaking spectacle was the real answer to those who were skeptical about the Congolese organization for the Francophonie games.

Opening show IX th Games of La Francophonie | Kinshasa DRC 🇨🇩

The presidential motorcade enters the Martyrs stadium. It is 5:15 p.m., the crowd is carried away by the celebrations of the animators on the ground. Shortly after, attention is drawn to this procession which brings back President Félix Tshisekedi.

Applause follows. The president goes quickly towards the Presidential Tribune. “Fatshi beton eh eh”repeatedly chanted the population.

At 6:30 p.m., the ceremony begins. The population took the opportunity to demand the fall of the American dollar for the benefit of the smooth running of the national economy. twice.

On the other hand, the delegations from around thirty countries are warmly welcomed by the many Congolese present at the stadium. Part of the public booed the Congo-Brazza delegation, a sign of disapproval of the visit of the Congolese head of state, Dénis Sassou Nguesso to Rwanda.

By the scrolling images, “the rolling robot”, by Thérèse Izay Kirongozi, engineer in industrial electronics, is paid tribute. It is a tribute to a giantess, to extraordinary female creativity.

Barbara Pravi – Get up (at the Stade des Martyrs)

From Barbara Pravi, French singer-songwriter, to Fally Ipupa, passing by Bill Clinton, the musical interpretations left in the memory of the spectators who came to the Martyrs stadium, a real admiration for the games of the Francophonie.

First, Barbara Pravi who interprets her title ” get up “, true manifesto for freedom and universal love. Next, Bill Clinton performs the anthem of the Francophone Games Kinshasa 2023 accompanied by the official Mascot.

Finally, Fally Ipupa, a real showman at the height of his work, performs on stage a medley of his key titlesto the delight of the public carried away by its beautiful melodies.

This electric city has seduced its visitors. “I warmly congratulate the Congolese government for the effort, investment and seriousness that characterize these games. I spent time in Kinshasa”told me Ousmane Aledji, Beninese consultant and member of the cultural jury.

“My expectations were that it had a good organization especially at the stage level because in big events, the ground is often a problem for the dancers and the acrobatics but the organization is totally successful”, adds Yohan Ly, Vietnamese, member of the hip-hop jury. For him, the Congolese government has made commendable efforts. “ The DRC had the rage to win, the determination to prove that it is better.he adds.

A memory that also brought back some good childhood moments for others. Congolese hospitality will mark the spirits forever. “This city made me think of Haiti, my native country. It is a warm city. The people are welcoming and warm,” advances Caroline Douville, Canadian painter.

“It was really good, the people are very nice. Whether you win or lose, they’re gonna cheer.”suggested Jessica Lauren Gbai, Cameroonian sprinter, gold medalist in the 200m and silver in the 100m.

Assia Rasiki, Moroccan athlete and gold medalist in the 800m, felt at home. “The Congolese are very hospitable. There were a lot of spectators and that surprised me because it’s rare to find so many people in such events. People love sports, they cheer and it makes sports better.” she added proudly.

