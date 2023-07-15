Have the Wagner mercenaries arrived in Belarus? At the moment it is not possible to confirm that this is really the case. But, after the Lukashenko regime, even Kiev now says that in Belarus there are some militiamen of the notorious paramilitary group that marched gun in hand towards Moscow on 24 June. And Hajun, an organization that monitors the movements of Belarusian troops, speaks (without providing evidence) of an alleged convoy of mercenaries headed for the country. The mysterious agreement between Putin and Wagner that put an end to the revolt seems to provide for the militia leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to go into exile in Belarus, while the paramilitaries will be able to decide whether to enlist with the Russian Defense Ministry, return to their homes or go to Belarus too.

“Available information shows that groups of representatives of private military companies are starting to be observed in Belarus moving from Russian territory,” spokesman of the Ukrainian border guards Andriy Demchenko said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda. While the Hajun group claims that yesterday morning a convoy of the Wagner division would have entered Belarus. It would be at least 60 buses and off-road vehicles with license plates of the Ukrainian separatist republics and they would all be directed towards Osipovichy according to the organization, which however does not provide photos or videos or other elements that prove his words.

It is precisely in a shooting range in Osipovichy, less than a hundred kilometers from Minsk, that the Belarusian Defense Ministry TV claims that some Wagner mercenaries are training local soldiers. In the television service, the alleged paramilitaries appear with their faces covered and the news released by the Belarusian government cannot be verified. However, two sources told Reuters that some Wagner mercenaries would be in Belarus “at least since Tuesday” and the Minsk regime says it has agreed on a “road map” for joint exercises between its soldiers and militiamen.

Kremlin troops last year attacked Ukraine from Belarusian territory, however two days ago Ukrainian President Zelensky declared that “to date there are no large-scale threats” from Belarus, and the Pentagon claims that “the Most” of Wagner’s mercenaries are still in the occupied Ukrainian territories even though they are not participating “significantly” in the fighting.

“Some commanders suspended or arrested after uprising”

The invasion of Ukraine has revealed and exacerbated rivalries and disagreements between some bigwigs of the Russian forces, and in particular between the top echelons of the Defense Ministry and the mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has not been seen in public since the day of the rebellion. After all, the Wagner mutiny had the declared objective of overturning the military leaders of Moscow. Furthermore, according to Wall Street Journal sources, during and immediately after the mutiny as many as 15 Russian commanders would have been suspended or relieved of their duties and 13 would have been arrested for questioning (some would have been released later). An audio file – the authenticity of which has not been confirmed – also caused a stir in which what is identified as General Ivan Popov tells of being removed from his post as commander of the 58th Army after reporting the difficult situation to his superiors at the front, the many dead and artillery support, according to him insufficient. “Direct criticism from subordinates is likely to become an increasing problem for Defense Minister Shoigu and Chief of Staff Gerasimov,” British intelligence commented.

“In the first two weeks of the counter-offensive, Kiev lost 20% of its weapons”

Meanwhile, in Ukraine we continue to fight and die. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in this war, including many civilians.

According to some European and American officials interviewed by the New York Times, in the first two weeks of their counter-offensive to try to reconquer the territories occupied by Russian soldiers, the Ukrainian armed forces would have lost up to 20% of the weapons deployed on the battlefield. Among the “damaged or destroyed” armaments there would also be tanks and armored vehicles supplied by Western countries. The newspaper’s sources, however, claim that now the percentage of military vehicles and equipment that Kiev’s troops lose in battle has dropped to 10% because the Ukrainian generals would have changed tactics by relying on artillery and long-range missiles rather than conducting attacks in mined areas.

But according to the New York Times, “the losses have also slowed because the counteroffensive itself has slowed, and in some places has even stopped, while the Ukrainian soldiers fight against the formidable defenses of Russia”. A couple of weeks ago, US General Mark Milley had declared that the Ukrainian counter-offensive will be “very difficult”, “very long” and “very, very bloody”. The general then also said that the counter-offensive “is going a bit slowly” but that “this is part of the nature of the war” and that the Ukrainian soldiers were still “advancing steadily”. Difficult words to confirm given the scarcity of reliable news arriving from the front and the repercussions of the clash on the information field.