Having denied the Sandy Hook massacre, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has to pay $ 4 million for defamation

He had to lower his voice, change tones, turn off the radio. And now she has to prepare to pay. Alex Jonesthe voice of American conspiracy, Trumpian conspiracy theorist, founder of the site InfoWars considered the center of gravity of fake news, he finished saying that the massacre at the elementary school of Sandy Hook it was invented to take away weapons from American citizens. He has now been sentenced by the Austin court to pay 4.1 million dollars to the family of one of the victims of the massacre.

Jones had repeatedly argued that the 2012 massacre was a hoax and, according to the judge, his theories caused emotional suffering to Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslinparents of Jesseone of the 20 children killed along with 6 teachers in the institute of NewtownConnecticut.

On his radio show Jones asserted boldly and boldly, for years, that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax organized by gun control activists and that the children’s parents were “actors.” It doesn’t matter that after him he acknowledged that what happened was “100% true”. Because the judges have ruled that he is “100% a liar”. He had been involved in Russiagate, he had been banned from Apple and many social networks because the language violated guidelines concerning hate speech.

InfoWars filed for bankruptcy in April and another company owned by JonesFree Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy last week.

